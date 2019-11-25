National Grid agrees to connect customers, pay penalties

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York utility that imposed a natural gas hookup moratorium after the state rejected its pipeline plans has agreed to restore gas service and pay $36 million in penalties.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo calls the agreement with National Grid “a victory for customers.”

The Democratic governor and National Grid announced Monday that the utility has identified short-term supply alternatives to serve all customers and new applicants for the next two years.

National Grid imposed a moratorium on new gas hookups in parts of New York City and Long Island after New York regulators blocked construction of a $1 billion 37-mile pipeline from Pennsylvania to New Jersey and New York in May.

National Grid said the pipeline was critical to meet rising demand for natural gas in the metropolitan region.