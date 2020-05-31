Nashville protesters topple statue of racist politician

People gather on Legislative Plaza during a rally to protest the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, May 25. (Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via AP) less People gather on Legislative Plaza during a rally to protest the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who ... more Photo: Larry McCormack, AP Photo: Larry McCormack, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Nashville protesters topple statue of racist politician 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Protesters in Tennessee’s capital toppled a statue of a former state lawmaker and newspaper publisher who had racist views.

The statue of Edward Carmack was brought down Saturday evening by demonstrators outside the state Capitol in Nashville, The Tennessean reported.

The protest occurred as demonstrators across the country protested the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck.

Carmack was a politician in the early 1900s who wrote editorials lambasting the writings of prominent Tennessee civil rights journalist Ida B. Wells.

He was fatally shot in 1908 by a political rival.