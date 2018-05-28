Naked man rescued from the Columbia River

KALAMA, Wash. (AP) — The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office marine patrol rescued a naked man from the middle of the Columbia River near Kalama, Washington.

The Longview Daily News reports that deputies received word of a man in the river yelling for help on Monday.

Other boaters tried to help the man but he told them to "go away."

When deputies arrived, he declined help and said he was trying to swim across the river. He told deputies he was OK because "God has my back."

Deputies finally convinced the man to get in their boat, as they were in the middle of the Columbia River and the swimmer was cold, tired and naked.

Deputies called for an ambulance as the man had consumed a large amount of water. He was taken to an area hospital.

The man's name wasn't released.

___

Information from: The Daily News, http://www.tdn.com