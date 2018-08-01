Naked man detained at gunpoint at Atlanta area park

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia father said he had to hold a naked man at gunpoint to protect his family.

WSB-TV reports that Tae Lovelace was at a Covington park with his family feeding the homeless when they were approached by a naked man. Lovelace told the television station that he repeatedly told the man to leave. The man left the park but soon returned.

Lovelace said the naked man charged at his family, so he chased him down and held him at gunpoint while Lovelace's mother called the police.

Officers arrived in minutes and the naked man took off again, jumping into the river. The television station reports that the man was eventually caught and charged with child molestation, public indecency and being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html