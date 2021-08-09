Nagasaki marks 76th anniversary of atomic bombing MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Aug. 9, 2021 Updated: Aug. 9, 2021 12:43 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Nagasaki on Monday marked the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the Japanese city with its mayor urging Japan, the United States and Russia to do more to eliminate nuclear weapons.
In his speech at the Nagasaki Peace Park, Mayor Tomihisa Taue urged Japan's government to take the lead in creating a nuclear-free zone in Northeast Asia rather than staying under the U.S. nuclear umbrella — a reference to the U.S. promise to use its own nuclear weapons to defend allies without them.