NYC excessive heat warning goes to early Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — It's going to be a hot start to the work week.

New York City officials say residents should continue to take precautions against extremely high temperatures and humidity as the National Weather Service says an excessive heat warning will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.

The city says its cooling centers will remain open through the Fourth of July holiday.

Cooling centers are places like libraries and senior centers that have air-conditioning.

Excessive heat warnings are issued when the heat and humidity make it feel like it's 105 degrees or higher.