NYC Council looks to repeal gay conversion ban over lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Council is looking to repeal a law banning gay conversion therapy over concerns that a pending lawsuit against it could lead to a decision unfavorable to the LGBTQ community if the case were to make it to the Supreme Court.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson on Thursday introduced the repeal against the ban. The council passed the ban in November 2017 and it took effect last year. It next goes to a committee hearing, scheduled for next week.

The Alliance Defending Freedom had filed a federal lawsuit against the ban in January, saying it violated free speech.

Senior Counsel Roger Brooks says if the repeal goes through, the organization would "commend the move."

A state ban that applies only to minors would still be in effect.