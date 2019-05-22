NY state government saves $29M by reducing copy paper use

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state agencies have saved more than $29 million in recent years by cutting back on copy paper.

The figure comes from a state report issued Wednesday that looked at steps agencies have taken over the past seven years to reduce pollution, waste and energy use.

According to the report, executive branch agencies have all but eliminated the use of plastic water bottles and tripled their use of solar power in the past two years. Recycling rates by agencies are also up, as is organic composting.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state's efforts show that protecting the environment and reducing carbon emissions can also yield savings for taxpayers.