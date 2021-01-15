NY nears nursing home vaccine goal, but pace frustrates some MARINA VILLENEUVE and JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 3:44 p.m.
1 of10 Nursing home residents make a line for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in Harlem neighborhood of New York. Yuki Iwamura/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 A CVS Pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine for the nursing home residents at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in Harlem neighborhood of New York. Yuki Iwamura/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 CVS Pharmacist Gerard Diebner prepares the COVID-19 vaccine for the nursing home residents at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in Harlem neighborhood of New York. Yuki Iwamura/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 CVS Pharmacist Gerard Diebner administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a nursing home resident at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in Harlem neighborhood of New York. Yuki Iwamura/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 CVS Pharmacist Gerard Diebner administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a nursing home resident at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in Harlem neighborhood of New York. Yuki Iwamura/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 CVS Pharmacist Gerard Diebner prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for the nursing home residents at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in Harlem neighborhood of New York. Yuki Iwamura/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 A nursing home resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine by a CVS Pharmacist at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in Harlem neighborhood of New York. Yuki Iwamura/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 A nursing home resident receives a badge after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine by CVS Pharmacist at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in Harlem neighborhood of New York. Yuki Iwamura/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 CVS Pharmacists bring the COVID-19 vaccine for the nursing home residents at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in Harlem neighborhood of New York. Yuki Iwamura/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 CVS Pharmacists prepare the COVID-19 vaccine for the nursing home residents at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in Harlem neighborhood of New York. Yuki Iwamura/AP Show More Show Less
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is close to reaching a vital early goal of its coronavirus vaccine campaign: getting a first dose to every nursing home resident, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday. But the effort to protect those residents has unfolded more slowly than some administrators and relatives hoped.
Some 96% of the state's nursing home residents have received at least an initial dose, and vaccination teams are due to reach the rest by Sunday, said Cuomo, a Democrat.
Written By
MARINA VILLENEUVE and JENNIFER PELTZ