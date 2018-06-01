https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/NY-law-enforcers-are-looking-for-a-tree-thief-12959689.php
NY law enforcers are looking for a tree thief
WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (AP) — New York law enforcers are looking for a tree thief.
The Post-Star says somebody snatched 130 saplings recently from the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District.
The Christmas-type trees — fir and spruce — were taken out of the ground next to the district's offices in Warrensburg.
Santa is not considered a suspect.
