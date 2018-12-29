NY governor vetoes bill allowing paid bereavement leave

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vetoed a bill that would have allowed workers to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave after the death of a family member.

The bill expanding the state's paid family leave law was opposed by the Business Council and other business groups. The council said it would have been too burdensome for employers, especially small businesses.

The legislation was sponsored by Republican Sen. Rich Funke and former Democratic Assembly Majority Leader Joe Morelle, who's now a congressman. Funke had a son who died in 2001 and Morelle lost a daughter to cancer in 2017.

The bill's memo notes that employers provide an average of four days of bereavement leave for the death of a spouse or child.

Democrat Cuomo vetoed the bill Friday.