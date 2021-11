ALBANY. N.Y. (AP) — Ten preteens from around New York have won the first round of state college scholarships for 5-to-11-year-olds who get vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday.

The youths' names were drawn by lottery after their parents or guardians entered them in the “Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate” contest. It's open to children 5 to 11 who get their first vaccine dose by Dec. 19. Weekly drawings will continue through Dec. 20.