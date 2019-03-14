NY attorney general: Evidence clear Trump misused charity

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's attorney general says testimony, emails and other evidence support allegations that President Donald Trump turned his charitable foundation into a wing of his White House campaign.

Democrat Letitia James detailed her case Thursday in a 37-page court filing in a lawsuit that seeks $2.8 million in restitution and a 10-year ban on Trump and his three eldest children from running any New York charities.

The Trump Foundation reached a deal in December to fold and distribute about $1.7 million in remaining funds to other nonprofits.

That didn't resolve the lawsuit, filed last year by James' predecessor.

Foundation lawyers have said any infractions were minor.

They say the lawsuit is politically motivated.

Trump has decried investigations of his dealings by New York officials as the work of "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSERS."