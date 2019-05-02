NY Senate to hold hearing on limo and bus safety

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Members of the New York state Senate are taking a close look at safety regulations for limousines and buses.

The Democrat-led chamber's Transportation Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing Thursday on bus and limo safety issues.

The hearing in Albany comes after a limousine crash last fall killed 20 people in rural Schoharie County.

Authorities say the 2001 stretch limo was unsafe and shouldn't have been on the road.

Lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo agreed earlier this year to increase penalties for operating a limousine without proper state authorization. They also granted authorities permission to revoke the license plates or registration for limos that aren't in compliance with safety rules.