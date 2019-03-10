NY Senate panel investigating housing conditions in 4 cities

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — The Investigations and Government Operations Committee of the New York state Senate has launched a review of housing conditions in Albany, Newburgh, Ramapo and Mount Vernon.

The chairman of the committee, Sen. James Skoufis, said Friday that the investigation was launched in January to expose bad landlords and highlight effective ways local governments and the state can crack down on illegal housing practices.

Skoufis, whose district includes the city of Newburgh, says the results of the investigation could prompt legislation intended to crack down on landlords who take advantage of their tenants or fail to follow the law when it comes to housing safety or upkeep.