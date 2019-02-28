NY Gov. Cuomo calls for permanent property tax cap

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has taken his call for a permanent cap on local property tax increases to western New York and Long Island.

The Democrat held events in Nassau and Erie counties on Thursday to support what he's calling the Tax Fairness for the Middle Class Campaign, which would eliminate the need to periodically extend the cap. It's set at 2 percent or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower.

Local governments can override the cap, but only through a special vote by local officials or, in the case of school districts, a vote by residents.

Making the restrictions permanent is a key priority for Republicans. This year it also has the support of the new Democratic leader of the state Senate, Andrea Stewart-Cousins of Yonkers.