NY Gov. Cuomo OKs fix to prosecutorial misconduct commission

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation making changes to a new commission that investigates prosecutorial misconduct.

The bill signed by the Democratic executive on Wednesday tweaks a law passed last year that created the panel.

Prosecutors had challenged the law, arguing that it violated the separation of powers by giving the commission too much oversight over elected district attorneys.

Cuomo acknowledged problems with the law and lawmakers agreed to make changes.

The state association of district attorneys, however, said the changes were insufficient and had urged Cuomo to veto the measure.

In a statement, a lawyer for the association said it remained committed to fighting what it said was an unconstitutional law.