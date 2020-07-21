NY-Dem-StHou-ContestedA
102 of 102 precincts - 100 percent
Garfield Holland 1,573 - 21 percent
x-Karines Reyes (i) 5,922 - 79 percent
123 of 123 precincts - 100 percent
x-Thomas Abinanti 10,054 - 55 percent
Jennifer Williams 8,065 - 45 percent
116 of 116 precincts - 100 percent
Chris Burdick 4,883 - 34 percent
Kristen Browde 4,533 - 31 percent
Jeremiah Frei-Pearson 2,751 - 19 percent
Mark Jaffee 1,078 - 7 percent
Alexander Roithmayr 1,212 - 8 percent
103 of 103 precincts - 100 percent
x-John McDonald (i) 5,810 - 58 percent
Samuel Fein 4,215 - 42 percent
44 of 44 precincts - 100 percent
x-Dan Buttermann 3,845 - 60 percent
Corey Mosher 2,529 - 40 percent
71 of 71 precincts - 100 percent
Jordan Lesser 2,245 - 15 percent
x-Anna Kelles 5,509 - 36 percent
Beau Harbin 767 - 5 percent
Jason Leifer 948 - 6 percent
Sujata Gibson 1,756 - 11 percent
Seph Murtagh 3,340 - 22 percent
Lisa Hoeschele 734 - 5 percent
6 of 6 precincts - 100 percent
x-Carolyn Carrol 4,506 - 79 percent
Dylan Dailor 1,197 - 21 percent
21 of 21 precincts - 100 percent
x-Sarah Clark 8,982 - 63 percent
Justin Wilcox 3,940 - 28 percent
Nelson Lopatin 1,235 - 9 percent
34 of 34 precincts - 100 percent
Ernest Flagler 3,429 - 34 percent
x-Demond Meeks 4,520 - 44 percent
Ann Lewis 1,945 - 19 percent
Silvano Orsi 338 - 3 percent
43 of 43 precincts - 100 percent
Alex Yudelson 5,416 - 43 percent
x-Harry Bronson (i) 7,303 - 57 percent
51 of 51 precincts - 100 percent
Kevin Stocker 1,617 - 50 percent
William Conrad 1,615 - 50 percent
34 of 34 precincts - 100 percent
Adam Bojak 1,551 - 29 percent
Robert Quintana 1,099 - 20 percent
Jonathan Rivera 2,747 - 51 percent
AP Elections 07-21-2020 14:10