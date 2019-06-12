NY Assembly votes to give driver's licenses for immigrants

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state Assembly has passed legislation permitting driver's licenses for immigrants who entered the country illegally.

The Assembly passed the bill Wednesday on a preliminary vote of 86-47

No vote has been scheduled in the Senate, and with lawmakers set to adjourn for the year next week, time may be running out.

The bill is backed by the Business Council of New York State, the state's largest business organization, and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he'll sign it if it passes.

During floor debate Wednesday, Democrats said giving licenses to immigrants would improve safety while helping immigrant families and the businesses that employ them.

Republican lawmakers, however, said it could lead to immigrants voting illegally.

Twelve states already permit driver's licenses for immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally.