NTSB report: Plane failed 2 takeoff attempts before crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Witnesses told federal investigators the airplane that crash near Willow Lake failed two takeoff attempts before becoming airborne.

KTUU-TV reports the National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Tuesday on the July 18 crash north of Anchorage that killed the 24-year-old pilot and injured two passengers.

Colt Richter was flying for Regal Air to FBI Lake in the Skwentna area, carrying cargo and a woman and her 2-year-old son.

According to the report, the float-equipped DHC-2 Beaver lost control during the climb after takeoff and crashed into trees. Witnesses told investigators that the plane appeared heavy.

NTSB investigator Noreen Price says she is working to determine the weight of the plane's cargo, noting there is no evidence yet to indicate the plane was overloaded.

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com