NTSB issues report on rail yard accident that killed worker

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (AP) — The death of a longtime employee at a PATCO Hi-Speedline rail yard in southern New Jersey last year was probably caused by the man walking in an area not designated for foot traffic between two railcars, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report.

The 78-year-old Clementon man was killed July 26 when he was struck by two railcars during an uncoupling maneuver. Another employee found him about two car lengths away from a designated employee walkway, which at the time was blocked a train stored on one of the tracks, according to the report.