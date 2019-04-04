NTSB: Plane that crashed, killing 2, was upside down

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A twin-engine jet that crashed on the northwestern edge of Oklahoma City and killed the two pilots on board rolled upside down before crashing.

A preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board says the airplane was approaching the runway at Sundance Airport in Yukon when "it began to climb, rolled left and became inverted," then crashed.

The March 18 crash killed 60-year-old Doug Durning and 43-year-old Britton Lee as they returned from a flight to Panama City, Florida.

The report says the cockpit voice recorder was not activated, but does not say which person was piloting the aircraft or provide a likely cause of the crash, which would be included in a probable cause report that can take more than a year to complete.