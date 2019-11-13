NTSB: Amagansett, NY plane crash likely caused by weather

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board reports that extreme weather, turbulence, wind shear and a decision to “fly under a thunderstorm” were the probable causes of a fatal crash off Amagansett, New York in June 2018.

The twin-engine Piper Navajo was coming from Rhode Island when it crashed as it approached Long Island’s East Hampton Airport.

The crash killed luxury developers Ben and Bonnie Krupinski, their grandson William Maerov and the pilot Jon Dollard.

The NTSB report indicates that the post-accident examination of the aircraft revealed no pre-impact issues that could have compromised its performance.

Newsday reports that two storm warnings had been issued for the route and destination areas.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com