NRA endorses Nevada Republicans Laxalt, Roberson, Duncan

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The National Rifle Association has endorsed Adam Laxalt for Nevada governor and other Republicans seeking statewide seats.

The NRA's political action committee announced Friday that Laxalt has earned an "A+" rating from the organization, the highest grade it bestows on elected officials to rank their pro-gun voting records, statements and positions.

The Republican attorney general spoke at the organization's annual meeting last year. He was invited this year but decided not to attend.

The NRA also gave "A+" ratings to two other Republican candidates: Michael Roberson, who is running for lieutenant governor, and Wes Duncan, who seeks the attorney general post.

Democrats Chris Giunchigliani and Steve Sisolak, two Clark County Commission members running in a tight primary for governor, both received "F'' grades from the NRA.