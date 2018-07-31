NOT REAL NEWS: Chipotle not giving away $100 gift cards

Chipotle is not giving away $100 gift cards for National Avocado Day on Tuesday, or any other day for that matter.

The false offer, which has been circulating widely on social media in recent days, provides a link that takes users to a page that reads "National Avocado Day Get a $100 Chipotle Card." They are then asked to "Invite 4 friends To Get Your Chipotle Card. After 4 Friends Click Your Link Get Your Card Quickly!" The false gift card page includes a fake Facebook comments section.

Laurie Schalow, Chipotle's chief communications officer, told The Associated Press that they are not giving away gift cards.

"It's a scam that the company is aware of and working to address," Schalow said.

Chipotle, however, did offer free guacamole for entrees ordered online or on the mobile app to celebrate National Avocado Day, a holiday created by the meal delivery service Model Meals.

Unfortunately for some customers on the East Coast, Chipotle said its servers were down from about noon to about 3 p.m.

The situation sent Twitter into a frenzy. One of the kinder messages read: "Any luck with your servers?! #Hangry."

