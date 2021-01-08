NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week The Associated Press Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 4:59 p.m.
1 of2 FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. On Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Capitol rioters were antifa activists. At center is Jake Angeli, wearing fur hat with horns, a regular at pro-Trump events and a known follower of QAnon. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, a healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot in Southfield, Mich. On Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that COVID-19 vaccines that rely on messenger RNA technology will teach the body to attack itself, leading to autoimmune disease. The mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 contain a genetic code that trains the immune system to recognize the spike protein on the surface of the virus to generate an immune response and fight it. A lack of understanding around how mRNA vaccines work has led to a flurry of misinformation around the vaccines. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
___
Written By
The Associated Press