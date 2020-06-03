NM-Lib-Pres-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Libertarian primary for President.

Vohra Uncmmttd Bernalillo 17 106 Catron 0 1 Chaves 0 10 Cibola 0 6 Colfax 1 1 Curry 0 1 DeBaca 0 0 DonaAna 2 13 Eddy 2 9 Grant 1 11 Guadalupe 1 1 Harding 0 0 Hidalgo 0 0 Lea 0 8 Lincoln 0 4 LosAlamos 1 10 Luna 1 2 McKinley 0 3 Mora 0 0 Otero 0 16 Quay 0 1 RioArriba 0 0 Roosevelt 0 4 Sandoval 3 33 SanJuan 1 16 SanMiguel 1 4 SantaFe 2 20 Sierra 0 2 Socorro 2 2 Taos 0 3 Torrance 0 6 Union 0 1 Valencia 0 6 Totals 35 300

