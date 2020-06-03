https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/NM-GOP-Pres-Cnty-15313720.php
NM-GOP-Pres-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in
the Republican primary for President.
|TP
|PR
|Trump
|Uncmmttd
|Bernalillo
|607
|582
|38,077
|5,256
|Catron
|9
|9
|956
|42
|Chaves
|63
|63
|7,353
|347
|Cibola
|29
|29
|1,277
|91
|Colfax
|21
|21
|1,249
|124
|Curry
|37
|37
|4,018
|205
|DeBaca
|4
|4
|296
|9
|DonaAna
|170
|147
|7,955
|737
|Eddy
|41
|41
|6,797
|199
|Grant
|39
|39
|2,340
|132
|Guadalupe
|5
|5
|191
|10
|Harding
|3
|3
|183
|16
|Hidalgo
|6
|6
|430
|15
|Lea
|49
|49
|6,443
|195
|Lincoln
|22
|22
|3,473
|226
|LosAlamos
|21
|21
|1,561
|326
|Luna
|17
|17
|1,647
|102
|McKinley
|65
|53
|932
|140
|Mora
|11
|11
|256
|29
|Otero
|59
|59
|6,545
|421
|Quay
|12
|12
|1,230
|49
|RioArriba
|46
|46
|783
|66
|Roosevelt
|19
|19
|1,829
|66
|Sandoval
|139
|139
|11,735
|1,182
|SanJuan
|77
|77
|12,153
|789
|SanMiguel
|29
|29
|812
|94
|SantaFe
|154
|153
|3,783
|442
|Sierra
|9
|9
|1,812
|98
|Socorro
|27
|27
|975
|79
|Taos
|47
|0
|468
|49
|Torrance
|19
|19
|1,987
|120
|Union
|6
|6
|666
|15
|Valencia
|62
|62
|6,212
|491
|Totals
|1,924
|1,816
|136,424
|12,162
AP Elections 06-03-2020 09:18
View Comments