By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Democratic primary for President.

Warren Yang Uncmmttd
Bernalillo 5,035 1,207 1,519
Catron 26 5 11
Chaves 126 54 122
Cibola 131 92 173
Colfax 86 53 116
Curry 56 35 123
DeBaca 8 6 23
DonaAna 675 217 306
Eddy 108 77 227
Grant 313 115 222
Guadalupe 27 30 70
Harding 4 2 4
Hidalgo 36 20 40
Lea 74 37 129
Lincoln 60 14 41
LosAlamos 441 93 48
Luna 106 36 108
McKinley 217 102 158
Mora 49 31 59
Otero 125 57 98
Quay 29 16 64
RioArriba 201 80 203
Roosevelt 41 15 27
Sandoval 902 312 412
SanJuan 346 150 266
SanMiguel 264 72 175
SantaFe 1,704 263 381
Sierra 68 24 36
Socorro 103 17 40
Taos 164 46 94
Torrance 69 32 72
Union 17 10 30
Valencia 312 133 322
Totals 11,923 3,453 5,719

AP Elections 06-03-2020 09:18