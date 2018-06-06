By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Democratic primary for Governor.

TP PR Apodaca Cervants LjnGrsh
Bernalillo 441 0 0 0 0
Catron 6 0 9 12 54
Chaves 55 17 169 84 419
Cibola 25 0 0 0 0
Colfax 19 0 0 0 0
Curry 37 8 79 45 188
DeBaca 4 0 0 0 0
DonaAna 120 43 1,003 1,671 2,295
Eddy 41 0 0 0 0
Grant 35 0 0 0 0
Guadalupe 5 0 0 0 0
Harding 2 0 0 0 0
Hidalgo 6 0 0 0 0
Lea 43 6 64 30 147
Lincoln 22 0 0 0 0
LosAlamos 17 0 0 0 0
Luna 12 0 0 0 0
McKinley 62 0 0 0 0
Mora 11 0 0 0 0
Otero 41 0 0 0 0
Quay 12 0 0 0 0
RioArriba 42 0 0 0 0
Roosevelt 18 0 0 0 0
Sandoval 86 13 412 142 1,525
SanJuan 77 19 413 138 784
SanMiguel 28 0 0 0 0
SantaFe 90 0 0 0 0
Sierra 9 0 0 0 0
Socorro 27 0 0 0 0
Taos 36 0 0 0 0
Torrance 16 0 0 0 0
Union 6 0 27 27 49
Valencia 41 0 0 0 0
Totals 1,492 106 2,176 2,149 5,461

AP Elections 06-05-2018 19:48