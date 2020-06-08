NKorea says it'll cut off communication channels with South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it’ll cut off all communication channels with South Korea as it escalates its pressure on the South for failing to stop activists from floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday it will be “the first step of the determination to completely shut down all contact means with south Korea and get rid of unnecessary things.”

KNCA says all cross-border communication lines will be cut off at Tuesday noon.

In recent days, North Korea has increasingly expressed its anger over the leafleting by threatening to permanently shut down a liaison office with South Korea and a jointly run factory park, as well as nullify a 2018 inter-Korean tension-reduction agreement.

The North Korean threats came amid a prolonged deadlock in its broader nuclear diplomacy with the U.S.