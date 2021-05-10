NJ legislation would pay drivers for NYC 'congestion' toll

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Some New Jersey lawmakers are turning their ire over New York's plan to charge motorists an additional toll for entering midtown Manhattan into action they say will blunt some of the impact — with out-of-state drivers footing the bill.
On Monday, they announced legislation that would charge non-New Jersey motorists an additional fee when they cross from New Jersey into New York on toll bridges and tunnels. The collected money would go into a fund to reimburse New Jersey commuters who could be on the hook for as much as an additional $3,000 a year under New York's plan.