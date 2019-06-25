NJ failing to put out required pollution reports, AP finds

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's environmental regulators have failed for nearly a decade to meet a legal requirement they provide a detailed written accounting each year of enforcement actions against polluters of state waterways.

The Clean Water Enforcement Act requires the Department of Environmental Protection issue an annual enforcement report to the Legislature and governor.

But the Associated Press found through an open records request that none has been submitted since 2010.

The annual reports give officials and the public an easy way to know which companies have been deemed "significant non-compliers," how many violations were committed, how much in fines were collected and how many criminal cases were pursued.

Informed of the findings, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's office says the governor will work to resume the reports.