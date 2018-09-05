NJ adding nonlethal approaches to control bear population

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey says it's boosting nonlethal tactics to manage the state's black bear population.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said it in statement Wednesday that the Department of Environmental Protection will work with local governments to make sure they have effective garbage policies since the animals are frequently attracted by trash.

The department will assign more conservation officers to ensure public safety during this year's hunt, hold an information session as well as a large regional training session for law enforcement.

The announcement comes after Murphy said he was ending this year's bear hunt on state lands. About 40 percent of bears killed in hunts came from state-controlled properties since 2010.

This year's season opens with a six-day hunt on Oct. 8. A second hunt starts Dec. 3.