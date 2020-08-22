NH women's group marks 19th Amendment centennial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Suffragists wearing masks will be outside the Statehouse next week to mark the centennial of the 19th Amendment.

The New Hampshire chapter of the General Federation of Women's Clubs had envisioned year-long activities to celebrate 100 years since women won the right to vote. The coronavirus pandemic halted those plans, but the group is gathering on Wednesday for a brief event including speakers and a group photo.

Members will be wearing period costumes and encourage attendees to dress as suffragists as well. Invited guests include the state's Congressional delegation, Gov. Chris Sununu and female members of the state Legislature.