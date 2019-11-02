NH delegation calls for EPA to help biomass

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's congressional delegation is calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to level the playing field for producers of biomass energy.

The four-Democrat delegation wants electricity in the Renewable Fuel Standard program in time for biomass power producers to participate in the 2020 market. They say New Hampshire's biomass power industry has been directly threatened by the agency's failure to include electricity in the program.

The program was created by Congress in 2005 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector and expand the nation's renewable fuels sector, which includes electricity produced by biomass.

The letter signed by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas says the omission puts rural jobs and local government infrastructure at risk in farming, forestry, logging and waste-to-energy.