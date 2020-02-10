ND marijuana legalization group now aiming for Nov. ballot

A group seeking to amend North Dakota's Constitution to legalize recreational marijuana is now aiming for the November ballot.

Petitions with enough qualified signatures would have been due Monday at the secretary of state's office for the measure to be part of the June 9 statewide primary. But sponsoring committee chairwoman Jody Vetter of Bismarck tells The Bismarck Tribune the ND for Freedom of Cannabis Act group is still collecting signatures and is now aiming for the Nov. 3 general election.

The primary election was an "initial goal," Vetter said. She said the group also was trying to "avoid any confusion" with a similar measure to legalize marijuana potentially being on the same ballot.

Vetter said her group has about 18,000 signatures so far, with a goal of 30,000 to 32,000 signatures.

Both groups' petitions are due July 6 to North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

Legalize ND petitioners are gathering signatures for a change in state law to legalize marijuana. That group needs at least 13,452 qualified signatures. A similar measure failed in the 2018 general election by a margin of 41% to 59%.