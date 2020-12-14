NC racial justice task force makes dozens of recommendations

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A task force commissioned by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper in the days following George Floyd's death on Monday formally recommended far-reaching changes to police, criminal justice and court systems, with a goal of eliminating racial inequities.
“This task force took the governor’s charge seriously and worked to develop recommendations that will make North Carolina a safer place for every person no matter who you are,” said Attorney General Josh Stein, who co-led the panel with Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls.