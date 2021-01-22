NC panel backs 'guiding principles' on health improvements

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Prominent North Carolina medical, business and nonprofit leaders and state legislators assembled by Gov. Roy Cooper backed several aspirational goals Friday to improve health care coverage.
The Democratic governor announced the creation of the North Carolina Council for Health Care Coverage just last month, mere weeks after both he won reelection and the legislature remained in Republican hands. Cooper has said he created the panel to find consensus on health access as divided state government will continue for another two years.