NC nonprofit casino nights get legal OK in bill Cooper signs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Charities can soon hold special casino "game nights" at fundraisers across most of North Carolina and offer alcoholic beverages to patrons without worrying that they're breaking the law.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation on Friday that lays out the regulations for nonprofits and some employers and trade associations to operate such events occasionally. Bill supporters said such entertainment has been technically illegal, with uneven prosecution by district attorneys.

Cooper had vetoed a casino night measure in 2017, worried it could attract video poker back to the state. Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said the governor's concerns have been addressed.

The law takes effect June 1 and still only applies east of Interstate 26 to comply with casino exclusivity agreements for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.