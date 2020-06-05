NC man charged with trying to torch police car

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is facing federal charges for allegedly trying to torch a police car during demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr.'s office said Friday that Jabari Devon Davis tried to set a marked Raleigh Police vehicle on fire earlier this week.

Davis allegedly placed a gasoline-soaked sock into the vehicle's gas tank, according to court records. A police officer used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

Davis is facing federal charges that have a mandatory minimum imprisonment of five years, Higdon's office said. Court records did not immediately list an attorney for Davis.