NC lawmakers finalize distributing $6.4B more in virus aid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly on Thursday finalized legislation distributing another portion of federal coronavirus relief aid, with most of the $6.4 billion heading to K-12 schools and universities as well as child care and emergency rental assistance programs.

The Senate unanimously agreed to accept bill changes made by the House, which overwhelmingly passed the measure earlier in the day. The measure containing these American Rescue Plan dollars was sent to Gov. Roy Cooper, who is expected to sign it into law.