NC governor vetoes doing away with pistol purchase permits

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill Monday that would do away with the permit someone must obtain from a county sheriff before buying a pistol, turning back a key agenda item of conservative gun-rights activists.
Cooper's veto was expected, and an override will be difficult for Republicans who control the General Assembly, since they lack veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate. Only two Democrats — both in the House — voted for doing away with the pistol purchase permitting system, which goes back more than 100 years.