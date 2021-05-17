NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs.

The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says behavior analysts can now operate independently, rather than under the supervision of psychologists, as has been required. North Carolina was the only state until now mandating such control, bill supporters say, leading to higher costs and less access to therapy for those autism spectrum disorder.