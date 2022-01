FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Three North Carolina-based soldiers who were camping with another soldier whose partial remains were found along the coast in 2020 are facing court martial on drug use and other charges, officials said.

Spc. Alex R. Becerra, Pvt. Annamarie L. Cochell and Pfc. Samad A. Landrum, along with four others, were camping on Cape Lookout National Seashore with Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, when Roman-Martinez was reported missing May 22, 2020.