NC Congress, state House remaps clear 1 legislative chamber

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Redistricting plans that enlarge North Carolina’s congressional delegation and retool the state House seats each cleared one legislative chamber on Tuesday, backing boundaries that favor Republicans even as their mapping rules prevent the use of partisan data to create them.
The House voted along party lines for a map that redraws the chamber's 120 districts, which are based on population changes recorded in the 2020 census. The new boundaries — if they're enacted and if they withstand litigation — should keep the GOP in a good position to retain the majority it's held since 2011.