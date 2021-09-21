NATO leader: Allies need to stand together amid sub flap

NEW YORK (AP) — With some powerful NATO allies at odds over a submarine sale, the group's leader suggested Tuesday that members need to focus on “the big picture” and not let the dispute between France and the U.S. and Britain open an ongoing rift.

A U.S. and British deal to supply nuclear-powered subs to Australia — which had been set to buy diesel-powered ones from a French company instead — has France crying foul, with support from European Union diplomats. But NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg didn't take sides during an interview Wednesday, instead emphasizing cohesion about the alliance's major goals.