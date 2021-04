MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rhodes College in Tennessee says NASA will launch into space a small satellite being designed and built at the liberal arts school.

The Memphis-based college said in a news release that the satellite is among 14 small research satellites chosen by NASA for the 2021 CubeSat Launch Initiative. The 4-inch by 4-inch by 4-inch (10-centimeter by 10-centimeter by 10-centimeter) satellite will be sent into space between 2022 and 2025, the college said.