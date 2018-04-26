N.Y. man faces charges

Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Forsyth Forsyth Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo N.Y. man faces charges 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A Henderson, N.Y., resident was arrested in Westport April 21 on charges of second-degree threatening, breach of peace and interfering with an officer, police said.

At 4:15 p.m. on April 21, officers dispatched to check on the welfare of two people in the road near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Railroad Place found Duncan Forsyth, 54, and the other person on Railroad Place, police said.

Police summoned Westport EMS to evaluate Forsyth and the other person. Police were asked to assist in transporting Forsyth to the hospital, where he continued to be uncooperative and threatened to shoot the accompanying officer and hospital staff in his room, police said.