WESTPORT — A Jamaica, N.Y., man was arrested Friday after allegedly using counterfeit money to buy items in Westport and Darien more than two years ago.

According to Westport police, around 9:45 p.m. on March 2, 2019, officers responded to the area of Post Road East at Westfair Drive to assist the Fairfield Police Department with a motor vehicle stop that had been made in Westport.

Police said the vehicle in question was stopped because it was alleged that the occupants had purchased merchandise at stores in Darien using counterfeit currency. Suspected counterfeit money was found in the car and the four occupants were arrested by Darien police, according to police. One of the people arrested that evening was identified as Shelton Petit-Brun.

In addition to the suspected counterfeit money, merchandise from a Westport store was also located during the car stop, police said. This “led officers to believe that these individuals possibly passed counterfeit money in Westport in addition to Darien,” according to a police department news release.

Police said, upon further investigation, it was discovered that the suspects visited a Westport store and allegedly made a purchase with a counterfeit $100 bill. An arrest warrant was sought and granted for Petit-Brun as well as the other three other suspects as it was believed that all four had been working together.

On Friday morning, Petit-Brun was taken into custody by Westport detectives. He was charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit forgery and sixth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny. Petit-Brun was held on $5,000 bond and transported to state Superior Court in Stamford later that same morning for his arraignment.

According to the state judicial branch website, he has not yet entered a plea and is next scheduled to appear on Oct. 27.